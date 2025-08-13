 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer ignites fierce clash

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, draws strong criticism from detractors in the comments section of Netflix trailer

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 13, 2025

Meghan Markle Netflix trailer ignites fierce clash
Meghan Markle Netflix trailer ignites fierce clash

Netflix on Tuesday released the first trailer for season two of With Love, Meghan, sparking a flurry of debate across social media platforms.

The streaming giant, which boasts more than 31 million subscribers on YouTube, posted the video to its channel, where it received fewer than 150,000 views in its first 24 hours. 

Despite the modest numbers, thousands weighed in through the comment section, where critics of Meghan Markle, dominated the discussion.

Many detractors voiced long-held resentment toward the Duchess of Sussex. 

Some accused Netflix of giving a platform to a series they claimed failed to draw significant audiences in its first season.

Meghan Markles Netflix trailer ignites fierce clash

The tone of the backlash was often scathing, with commenters questioning both Meghan’s public image and the show’s relevance. 

Meghan Markles Netflix trailer ignites fierce clash

Defenders of the Duchess attempted to counter the criticism, but their replies were quickly drowned out by her opponents.

Netflix has not publicly responded to the criticism. The series, which mixes celebrity interviews, cooking segments and lifestyle features, will return with eight new episodes.

Season two of With Love, Meghan premieres August 26, continuing the Duchess’s partnership with the streaming platform under a multi-year, first-look deal for film and television projects.

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to fight his own battles in shock move
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to fight his own battles in shock move
'Really upset' Prince Harry reacts to Netflix deal
'Really upset' Prince Harry reacts to Netflix deal
Meghan Markle told her Netflix special is no cure for ‘dull' series
Meghan Markle told her Netflix special is no cure for ‘dull' series
Prince Harry's explosive memoir undercut his own Netflix success? video
Prince Harry's explosive memoir undercut his own Netflix success?
Buckingham Palace releases statement after Meghan Markle's Netflix deal video
Buckingham Palace releases statement after Meghan Markle's Netflix deal
Sources expose disgraced Prince Andrew's new foul-mouthed behavior to workers
Sources expose disgraced Prince Andrew's new foul-mouthed behavior to workers
Prince Andrew's future revealed as Duke causes major drama
Prince Andrew's future revealed as Duke causes major drama
Meghan Markle's former best friend shares emotional post amid split reports
Meghan Markle's former best friend shares emotional post amid split reports