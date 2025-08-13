Charlie Sheen gets honest about his life in Netflix doc

Charlie Sheen reflects on his past in 'aka Charlie Sheen'

Charlie Sheen has courted a fair amount of controversy, notably his firing from 2011's Two and a Half Men.



But in an upcoming two-part documentary on Netflix, aka Charlie Sheen, the star looked back at his divisive past and his journey of recovery to sobriety.

In the doc, the 59-year-old's inner circle, including Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Ramon Estevez, Brooke Mueller, and Chris Tucker, share their thoughts on him fighting his 'demons.'

Andrew Renzi serves as director and producer with Richard Lichter, Toby Emmerich, Michael Minahan and Vivian Johnson Rogowski as executive producers.

“Tabloid black hole Charlie Sheen knows what’s been said about him, and he’s finally ready to confess. ‘aka Charlie Sheen’ tracks his upbringing in Malibu to his effortless rise to megastardom — and dramatic fall, all within the public eye," a synopsis reads.

"With a stunning clarity earned through seven years of sobriety, Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he’s never discussed publicly before."

"Through extraordinarily candid interviews with his family, friends, and cast members, the most outrageous moments of Sheen’s life are revisited with raw emotion and exceptional warmth, painting a portrait of a flawed man whose penchant for self-destruction is ultimately no match for the ferocious love and forgiveness he inspires in those closest to him," the logline said.

aka Charlie Sheen will be out on Sept 10 on Netflix.