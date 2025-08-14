'Daredevil: Born Again' star teases update on future

Vincent D'Onofrio weighs in on 'Daredevil: Born Again' future

Earlier, Charlie Cox sparked a discussion among fans when he said season two would be the "final season" of Daredevil: Born Again.



But his co-star and on-screen archenemy Vincent D'Onofrio soothed the admirers' concerns by clarifying his remarks.

Taking to X, he penned, "I believe Charlie meant the last season we actually shot, meaning the second season. Yet he used the term final season so it's a bit confusing."

He continued, "But Charlie and I have discussed, and we both agree there's a very good chance for a third season," adding in another post, "Good chance there will be a third."

Daredevil reboot already went through several changes, from an overhaul of the series to splitting the originally planned 18 episodes into two seasons.

Charlie, who is the lead star in the show, previously recalled his chat with the new showrunner Dario Scardapane.

"My first sit down with Dario [Scardapane], our showrunner who was brought in after the strikes to massage what we had,” the star said at Fan Expo Cleveland.

He continued, “Just to be clear, a lot of what we shot pre-strikes with our original show producers, who did a wonderful job, a lot of that material is in the show, including the scene that people are talking about today with Jon Bernthal.”

In the meantime, season two has wrapped filming while it's expected Daredevil: Born Again will return in 2026.