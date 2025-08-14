Kid Cudi goes unfiltered after fallout with ex-collaborator Kanye West

Kid Cudi opens up about his strained relationship with former close friend Kanye West

Kid Cudi believes his terms with former collaborator and close friend Kanye West are beyond repair.

The rapper, 41, made an appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, touching upon his earlier struggles with addiction and suicidal thoughts.

During the interview, Cudi also reflected on his strained relationship with West, 48, explaining why he believes a reconciliation is off the table.

"The freedom that we experienced when we were creating, it just will never happen again. That is the heartbreaking side of things," Cudi said.

"I had a lot of things in my life break my heart,and I've been able to survive and move past it," he elaborated, accusing West of breaking "the code of a friendship" in a way that there can't be a reconciliation.

"We've tried since then, you know? But we always have a falling out. He said some things that there's just no coming back from. The comments that he's had about Virgil Abloh are just some of the most evil, vile, disturbing f***** up things I've ever heard," he said of West's remarks about Abloh, who died at 41 after facing "a rare, aggressive form of cancer" called cardiac angiosarcoma.

"Like, I'm done with you, and it breaks my heart, because I loved Kanye, you know? I really loved him, he was a part of my life changing. And at some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become, I just don't know that guy anymore. I don't know him, I don't know that version of him, and it's really heartbreaking," Cudi concluded.

Cudi and West collaborated on multiple projects over the years, including their 2018 joint album Kids See Ghosts.