Taylor Swift shares she moved in with her dad after 'really intense' heart surgery

Taylor Swift gives update on dad Scott Swift health

Taylor Swift has given a major update on dad Scott Swift’s health.

During her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast episode, Taylor revealed that she moved in with her dad Scott after his surgery.

Sharing about Scott’s surgery this summer, the Blank Space singer said, “So, it it all happened really quick,” adding that her father had “perfect EKG” every time he visited the doctor.

But, when he underwent a cardiac stress test, doctors found five blockages in his heart.

The Grammy-winner said, “So, he's been telling all his friends, 'you need to get the stress test because that's what's actually preventative.' If you can find that earlier, you don't have to have a bypass surgery.”

“You can sort out those blockages with stents and things that are a lot less invasive,” she added.

Notably, Taylor said that her dad insisted his children including Taylor’s brother Austin Swift, did not need to come down for the surgery due to their busy schedules, the songstress still met the family at the hospital and moved in with her dad as he recovered.

Taylor, who is famously known for having cats as her pets, noted about her dad, “He said something about like when a cat is injured, it curls up around a tree and heals itself. I was like, 'Dad, cats don't have quintuple bypass'.”

Recalling the moment Scott woke up from the surgery, Taylor said, “He wakes up from surgery, and it's my mom, my brother, and me and his best friend. He did like a comedy act, a comedy set for 15 minutes. He was the funniest he's ever been, and he's usually really funny.”

“My brother and my mom and I were each taking shifts in the ICU and staying with him 24/7,” she revealed. “I'm like, this dude built play sets and swing sets and cribs for me. I'm building his shower chair and his walker, and his bed that goes like this.”

Taylor Swift also revealed of her dad Scott Swift that he was “the loveliest patient,” adding, “He just kept saying thank you over and over again.”

Her boyfriend, Travis Kelce also chimed in, calling his father-in-law “full of life.”