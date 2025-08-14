Kelly Clarkson's late ex Brandon Blackstock was not great husband: Source

Photo: Kelly Clarkson's pals hint at rare dynamics between her, late ex Brandon Blackstock: Report

Kelly Clarkson is quietly mourning the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who passed away on August 7 after a private three-year battle with melanoma.

However, the singer, 43, is now also facing the shock of learning that Blackstock, 48, was romantically involved with her former assistant.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married in 2013, but she filed for divorce in 2020 amid a tumultuous separation that was finalized in 2022 after two years of legal proceedings.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, friends hinted that Blackstock “was not a great husband,” a revelation that shed light on the couple’s complicated past.

Despite these feelings, Clarkson has been navigating her grief while caring for her children, River, and Remington.

In another report, a source told Star Magazine that the Because of You singer has been “walking around in a thick fog” since her ex’s passing.

“She’s absolutely shattered and in no place to be performing on stage or hosting her show,” the insider said.

“That may change soon; it’s a day-by-day situation,” they remarked.

Reportedly, Clarkson has been using whatever “small amount of energy” she has to focus on her kids, helping them process the loss of their father and offering them comfort during this difficult time.