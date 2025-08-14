Priscilla Presley denies new claims about daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death

Photo: Priscilla Presley denies 'shameless' allegations

Priscilla Presley reportedly has strongly denied claims in a shocking $50 million lawsuit alleging she “pulled the plug” on her daughter Lisa Marie Presley to seize control of the Presley estate.

The 80-year-old widow of Elvis Presley is being sued by former business partners Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who claim she “masterminded” a scheme to defraud them and exploited Lisa Marie’s death in January 2023.

Presley dismissed the allegations as “shameless and salacious” in a statement to the Daily Mail.

Filed Monday, the lawsuit accuses Presley of using her daughter, the sole heir of Elvis’ estate, to gain control of Lisa Marie’s trust and Graceland.

The plaintiffs alleged that Presley ignored Lisa Marie’s Advanced Health Care Directive, swiftly taking her off life support following a cardiac arrest at age 54.

The complaint further claimed that Presley acted to protect her interests just days after the Golden Globes, where she and Lisa Marie appeared together to support the Elvis biopic, and while Lisa Marie was reportedly preparing to remove her mother as sole trustee of her irrevocable life insurance trust.

“Crucially, Priscilla was aware that Lisa was getting ready to remove her as the sole trustee … and was otherwise threatening to sue her,” the suit stated.

Kruse and Fialko, heads of Priscilla Presley Partners, are said to have attempted to “keep the family together,” while Presley allegedly disregarded warnings from her “noticeably ill” daughter, accompanying her to the Chateau Marmont for drinks.

The lawsuit also asserted that Presley ignored Lisa Marie’s 2010 Advance Health Care Directive, which specified that her life should be “prolonged as long as possible in making end-of-life decisions,” and removed life support within hours of her hospital admission before the arrival of her granddaughter Riley Keough.