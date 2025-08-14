Angelina Jolie plans ultimate revenge as Brad Pitt backs her into corner

Angelina Jolie on verge of spilling all as Brad Pitt continues legal pursuit

Angelina Jolie is on the verge of telling it all as her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, continues to battle her in court.

"So far Angelina has stayed very tight-lipped about her divorce and what really went down, but if Brad continues to push her, she may change course and spill everything," an insider told Radar Online.

"A lot of people have urged her to do it, and the more Brad battles her in court, the more appealing it gets," they added.

While the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars finalized their divorce last December, their battle over their French winery, Chateau Miraval, continues.

The dispute began when Angelina sold her shares, which amounted to 50 percent, to Stoli Group, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

Her ex is battling the sale as he doesn’t want the Stoli group to have a say in the running of the winery. He claims the duo had a verbal agreement that neither would sell without the other’s approval.

The Salt actress countersued and claimed that Brad didn’t buy her out, as he wanted her to sign an NDA "designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up."

Now, the insiders say that the Tomb Raider star may just put her penchant for privacy aside for the money and satisfaction that publishing a tell-all memoir will bring.

"Angelina's always held off [on an exposé] because she values her privacy, but Brad's backing her into a corner," the source explained. "The more money he drains from her in legal bills, the more money she's going to need."

"The offers she gets to share her side of the story are massive. It's feasible that she could make $50 million or more on a book deal because there's so much interest in her," the mole shared.

Angelina also claimed that Brad hit her and one of their kids on a flight in 2016, after which she filed for divorce. The claim did some damage to he actor’s image, but he has still sustained a thriving career. However, his reputation could be ruined if she pens a tell-all including the incident.

"It would be a disaster for Brad if she does do this," the insider continued. "He managed to recover his reputation but if she goes for the jugular and tells all, the public may not be so forgiving,"