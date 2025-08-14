Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge is in trouble as THIS royal plans his exit

Prince Andrew has THIS royal planning his exit

Prince Andrew reportedly has a strong apposer in the Royal Family who has been working since the start of of the rumors against him, to get him kicked out of the Royal Lodge.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner made this revelation in an interview with Fox News Digital.

That chat saw him get right in it, and admit the person in question is non other than the future King of England, Prince William.

He “has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge,” the expert admitted.

In regards to motivations and his reasons Mr Palmer also offered his own take. According to him, “Envy has always been a strong emotion within the royal family.”

And it came after there were some rude comments made about Kate Middleton.

“These alleged barbed comments ultimately upset William. It’s one of many ‘Baby Grumpling’ outbursts Andrew was famed for when flying into a rage when anyone questioned his authority.”

Not to mention, given his most recent legal troubles, “certainly the Royal Lodge, Andrew’s home in Windsor, is a constant source of embarrassment for the rest of the family.”

It is also pertinent to mention that while Prince Andrew still has a 75-year-long lease on the property there are other avenues that can be considered.