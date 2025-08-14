 
Geo News

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge is in trouble as THIS royal plans his exit

Prince Andrew’s seem to have made an enemy within Buckingham Palace

By
Hiba Anjum
|

August 14, 2025

Prince Andrew has THIS royal planning his exit
Prince Andrew has THIS royal planning his exit

Prince Andrew reportedly has a strong apposer in the Royal Family who has been working since the start of of the rumors against him, to get him kicked out of the Royal Lodge.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner made this revelation in an interview with Fox News Digital.

That chat saw him get right in it, and admit the person in question is non other than the future King of England, Prince William.

He “has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge,” the expert admitted.

In regards to motivations and his reasons Mr Palmer also offered his own take. According to him, “Envy has always been a strong emotion within the royal family.”

And it came after there were some rude comments made about Kate Middleton.

“These alleged barbed comments ultimately upset William. It’s one of many ‘Baby Grumpling’ outbursts Andrew was famed for when flying into a rage when anyone questioned his authority.”

Not to mention, given his most recent legal troubles, “certainly the Royal Lodge, Andrew’s home in Windsor, is a constant source of embarrassment for the rest of the family.”

It is also pertinent to mention that while Prince Andrew still has a 75-year-long lease on the property there are other avenues that can be considered. 

Buckingham Palace pays homage to Princess Anne
Buckingham Palace pays homage to Princess Anne
King Charles' teddy bear launch evokes childhood memory shared by Prince Harry
King Charles' teddy bear launch evokes childhood memory shared by Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's family responds to Princess's summer message video
Kate Middleton's family responds to Princess's summer message
Meghan Markle comes under fire after totting around a beleaguered husband
Meghan Markle comes under fire after totting around a beleaguered husband
King Charles' deteriorating health forces him to make a desperate decision
King Charles' deteriorating health forces him to make a desperate decision
Meghan Markle finds herself hit with another accusation: ‘Ugly!'
Meghan Markle finds herself hit with another accusation: ‘Ugly!'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strike a win with Netflix despite smaller deal video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strike a win with Netflix despite smaller deal
Meghan Markle warned about Netflix's real motive behind new deal video
Meghan Markle warned about Netflix's real motive behind new deal