Tramell Tillman admits 'Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning' left him 'shaking'

Tramell Tillman reveals how 'MI8' left him shocked

Tramell Tillman, the Mission Impossible star, recently revealed when he got the Final Reckoning script.

While having a conversation with Variety, the 40-year-old American actor shared he did not have much time to learn his lines in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, as he got his hands on the script a day before filming.

Notably, Tillman played Captain Jack Bledsoe, a small but important role as a key ally of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

He recalled, "On my first day, I filmed the doughnut-garage scene. I had gotten the script only the day before, and I was shaking in my boots. I was taken by his [Cruise's] strength, grace, humility and passion. Definitely passion."

For the unversed, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning seems to be the last movie in the long-running action series, but nothing has been confirmed yet about the future of Hunt.

Hayley Atwell, who is known to depict Grace in the franchise, talked earlier this year about the franchise’s future by saying, “I don't think this franchise exists without Tom. It's his passion, it’s the first film that he produced. It's his baby, he's been doing it for 30 years.”

“These films, he designs them and builds them based on what he wants to do next, there's no one like him who can do the stunts that he's doing. There's no one who would want to even attempt to do what he's doing, let alone get the insurance for it,” she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that on the professional front, Tillman is also famous for playing the role of Mr. Milchick in Apple TV Plus' series Severance.