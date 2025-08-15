Radiohead announces new live album after long break

Radiohead unveils live album for music comeback

Radiohead surprised their fanbase with a live album.

The iconic band’s comeback is comprised of recordings of materials from their 2003 album Hail To The Thief, their last for EMI.

This 12-track long album was recorded over a long time, from their 2003 tour to the end of the In Rainbows tour in 2009.

Physical copies are to be released on October 31 and for vinyl fans, there will be a limited edition red vinyl on offer from independent record stores and a cyan edition, which is exclusive to Radiohead’s own W.A.S.T.E store.

In a statement, Thom Yorke said, “I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played, and it really helped me find a way forward. For us, back in the day, the finishing of this record was particularly messy and fraught, we were very proud of it but there was a taste left in our mouths, it was a dark time in so many ways.”

“Anyway, we decided to get these live recordings mixed (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves) by Ben Baptie, who did an amazing job. It has all been a very cathartic process, we very much hope you enjoy them,” he concluded.

Radiohead hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool and haven’t played live since 2018.