Jeff Bezos's mother Jackie breathes her last at 78

Jeff Bezos' mother dies after battle with dementia

Jeff Bezos' mother, Jackie Bezos, has passed away at the age of 78.

On Thursday, August 14, the heartbreaking news was announced by The Bezos Family Foundation, a learning program founded by Jackie and Jeff. Jeff also penned down a tribute in honor of his mother.

The businessman took to his Instagram account and shared that his mother passed away “after a long fight with Lewy body dementia.”

"She passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad," he continued.

The 61-year-old Amazon founder added, "I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever."

As per the website of the Cleveland Clinic, "Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a decline in mental functioning that happens when clumps of proteins called Lewy bodies build up in your brain cells. They damage parts of your brain that affect thinking, behavior, movement and sleep. LBD gets worse over time," and "There’s no cure, but medications and therapies may help manage symptoms."

For the unversed, Jeff's mother was diagnosed with the condition in 2020.

Jakie is survived by her sons Jeff and Mark, daughter Christina, husband Mike Bezos, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.