Prince William, Harry keep Diana's legacy alive despite the feud

William, Harry keeping Diana's memory alive despite being estranged

Prince William and Prince Harry may have a lot of tensions between them, they’ve remained on the same page when it comes to keeping their late mother Princess Diana’s legacy alive.

Both brothers, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have separately continued to forge paths on missions their mother began.

William, the future King of the UK, has backed the campaign to help unhoused and trying to find solutions to tackle the issue.

On the other hand, Harry, the youngest son of Diana and King Charles, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle, worked to support young people in southern Africa, especially those affected by HIV and AIDS, through his charity Sentebale.

Notably, Harry also supports the Halo Trust, the landmine clearance group Diana famously visited in Angola in 1997.

As reported by People Magazine, Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award, stated, “The world witnessed who she was and witnessed what she did and collectively grieved for her.”

Speaking about the efforts of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, Tessy said, “They are both young men who have families, and from a sense of love and a place of keeping that memory alive, it is a no-brainer that they'd want to keep that memory alive. This is not just for their family but also for the wider world.”

The CEO went on to add, “I’ve seen how they watch young people who never met their mother articulate the impact she’s had on them.”

“There is a sense of immense pride: ‘Wow, my mother did that!’” she added.

Princess Diana, former wife of now-King Charles, passed away on August 31, 1997.

The tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry began when the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal duties alongside Meghan. However, it deepened following the release of Harry's memoirs, in which he questioned the British Crown.