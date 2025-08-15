'And Just Like That' director reveals only reason behind series ending

'And Just Like That' creator breaks silence over declining viewership rumor

And Just Like That director, Michael Patrick King, has broken silence over the rumor that the series concluded because of declining viewership.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker candidly explained the reason behind ending the series and called it "a creative decision."

Revealing the reason for ending the season, he began, "We did everything we wanted to do fully for that expression of the individual versus society. Each of the relationships is in a place where you can fan-fiction the rest of it yourselves."

Explaining the mission statement of the series, King said, "The most exciting, challenging, and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself. And if you find someone to love the you you love, well...that's just fabulous.”

Recalling the last episode, he continued, "The interesting trick to it is she then answered a phone call from a man who was coming to be with her [Chris Noth's Mr. Big].

"It always was in my mind, What happens if there's no phone call? How strong of an individual do you have to be to make that same sentence when there's no one on the horizon?" the director explained.

In the last episode, Carrie Bradshaw(Sarah Jessica Parker) was seen embracing her single life, Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon, dealt with his son’s unplanned pregnancy, and Charlotte York continued to navigate her relationship.

"It's like an answer, it's a callback, it's an echo, All these years later, she's finally at the place where she sees that that is true. You're not alone, even if you have no one. You're on your own. That's when I knew we were gonna wrap it up," Michael Patrick King concluded.

And Just Like That concluded on August 14, 2025.