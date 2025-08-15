Billy Joel gives up on beloved hobby amid brain disorder struggle

Billy Joel to officially close his motorcycle shop

Billy Joel is bidding farewell to his motorcycle shop.

20th Century Cycles on Long Island, New York, was opened up in 2010, by the Honesty hitmaker to maintain, restore, and customize his collection of more than 75 bikes, as well as showcase them to the public free of cost.

However, after the iconic musician was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder, particularly, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, he is set to close the doors on his shop in September, his spokesperson told The Independent.

Additionally, all his beloved, vast collection of motorbikes would be auctioned off later this year, as the bikes from the shop have already been moved out.

But the store currently remains open on recent weekends to sell new, used, and vintage motorcycle parts that were in stock.

Ted Bahr, who owns a vintage rock poster gallery next to 20th Century Cycles, said: “I think everybody in Oyster Bay would agree that it’s a big loss.”

“Billy’s place is visited on weekends by dozens and dozens of people, typically on motorcycles but also people in cars. People come up and look at the window all the time. I mean, it’s a real destination. Billy Joel is a real superstar, and he is a hometown boy, so it’s really unfortunate,” he concluded.

Billy Joel’s brain disorder diagnosis announcement was publicly made earlier this year as the problem started to hinder his hearing, vision and balance.

"Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” the statement at that time read.