Olivia Munn pens heartfelt note to 'happiest baby' daughter Mei

Olivie Munn marks 'happiest baby' daughter Mei's milestone day

Olivia Munn is celebrating her little one on her special day.

The mom of two took to her Instagram account on Friday, August 15, to mark her daughter Mei June's 11-month birthday, calling her "the happiest baby."

In the celebratory post, the proud mom posted several adorable snaps of her little girl along with a gushing note, expressing love and admiration for Mei.

"11 months of Méi," Munn began her caption with a sun emoji. "She is the happiest baby. She is enamored with everything her big brother does, and he adores her (thankfully)."

The snaps in the carousel featured cute and adorable pictures of little Mei with Munn, sitting on a kitchen counter while holding bread, peeking out of a window, being playful with her brother Malcolm, and many more.

The Your Friends & Neighbors actress went on to say, "She absolutely loves food- her favorite right now is Pad Thai."

Sharing about the activities the little girl likes, Munn noted, "She loves being outside in the world, going on walks, meeting people. She wakes up from sleeping with a big smile on her face every time (she gets that from John)."

She further added, "She is 25 pounds of sunshine and love. Happy 11 months my Méi Méi girl… I’m so lucky."

"I get to spend the rest of my life being Méi and Malcolm’s mama," the proud mom of two concluded.

For the unversed, Munn shares daughter Mei June and son Malcolm with husband John Mulaney.