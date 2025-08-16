Mason Gooding confirms 'Scream 7' return: 'Incredibly gratifying'

Photo: Mason Gooding heaps praise for 'Scream' creator Kevin Williamson

Mason Gooding confirmed his return to Scream franchise.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Scream 7 star Mason Gooding gave fans a cryptic hint at what’s in store when Ghostface strikes again.

“I’ll say [the movie is] domestic, I’ll say it’s homely and unconventional,” Gooding, 29, told the outlet.

For those unversed, Gooding has portrayed Chad Meeks-Martin since Scream 5.

Reportedly, he is especially excited about having franchise creator Kevin Williamson back.

“From a creative standpoint, [he] is the dream, because he created that world,” Gooding explained.

“Having that level of understanding, world-building, and ethos behind Scream was incredibly gratifying. It gave me a greater understanding of the lifeblood of the series as a whole,” he added.

While Chad is “just one piece of the greater machination” of the Scream universe, Gooding even said Williamson’s involvement will make the seventh installment “an all-encompassing addition” that nails the tone and world-building fans hope for in a sequel, or any franchise film.

The Scream saga began in 1996 with Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott facing off against Ghostface, alongside Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Dewey Riley.

After Wes Craven’s original four films, the series returned with Scream 5 in 2022, introducing new leads Sam and Tara Carpenter, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, alongside Chad and his twin sister Mindy, Jasmin Savoy Brown.

Though Campbell skipped Scream 6, she’s set to return for the latest installment, reuniting with Cox, Gooding, and Brown, while Barrera and Ortega exit the franchise.

The film will also bring back legacy characters, including Arquette’s Dewey, Matthew Lillard, and Scott Foley, both former Ghostfaces.