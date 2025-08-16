Where does PK Kemsley and Dorit's relationship stand?

Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley are reportedly focusing on maintaining a healthy relationship even after calling it quits.

On August 12, the former couple were seen enjoying a dinner in LA four months after Dorit filed for divorce from Kemsley.

Now, an insider spilled to People magazine that the two are on good terms.

“Dorit and PK are still working through the legal side of their separation, but there’s a lot of genuine affection there,” the source said.

“They have a deep history and a shared commitment to raising their kids, and that keeps them connected in a really positive way," continued a tipster.

The confidant further revealed to the outlet that “Their recent dinner together wasn’t filmed for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — it was completely off-camera, just the two of them catching up.”

The insider added that “neither of them is in a serious relationship right now."

For those unversed, Dorit filed for divorce from Kemsley in April 2025, after 10 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The couple shares two children - son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9.