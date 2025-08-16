King Charles' walking stick becomes necessity amid cancer struggles

King Charles relies on walking stick amid cancer fight

King Charles’ health is reportedly getting worse as he fights a losing battle with cancer.

According to RadarOnline, the sources have revealed that the monarch’s walking stick has become vital as his cancer worsens.

The source told the outlet, “His health has deteriorated significantly in recent months.”

“The walking stick is more than a traditional accessory for a royal portrait – it's become a necessity,” they added.

Additionally, the insider noted, “The king is facing a tough, losing battle with his illness, and he turns to whisky to manage the discomfort.”

It is pertinent to mention that previously the palace insisted that the walking stick is solely a traditional country accessory and not an aid, yet insiders believe Charles to be relying on it more now.

On the other hand, Charles is reportedly relying on natural remedies as well.

The King is secretly growing cannabis at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, which may help with his cancer pain.

The courtier stated, “Charles has always been open-minded about natural remedies.”

“He's tending a small crop of cannabis, hoping its medicinal properties will ease his pain without causing scandal,” they added of King Charles.