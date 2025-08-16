Prince William, Kate Middleton issued strong warning related to Andrew, Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been issued a dire warning that Prince Andrew and Harry "should stand as a warning" for the royal couple.

The royal experts have warned Kate and William that they should ensure Prince George, who is second in line to British throne, younger siblings don't follow the paths trodden by Prince Andrew and Harry in being problematic 'spares'.

A royal expert tells the Palace Confidential podcast, per Daily Express: "I think Andrew and Harry should both stand as a warning to Prince William and Catherine that how you treat that 'spare' is very difficult.

"We've seen in both cases I would say they've grown up with the wrong attitudes, with that bitterness, resentment from Harry, then in Andrew's case that sort of weird entitlement.”

"From everything we've heard, William and Catherine are making real efforts to avoid that but it is hard in that sense when winner takes all type of thing," the expert said.

Royal expert Rebecca English continued, "There's an element of where you come in the pecking order. As a younger child, so moved away from the line of succession, unless there was a major disaster there was no chance he would ever become king.

"He's growing up with different pressures, and as Richard says it does come down to personalities and the people around you."