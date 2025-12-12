Palace shares urgent update from doctor as royal forced to step down

The Belgian Royal Family shares a shocking update about Princess Astrid, 63

King Charles III isn’t the only royal bravely battling health struggles. Across the English Channel, Princess Astrid of Belgium’s demanding role has been taking a toll on her health.

The Belgian Royal Palace of Brussels announced on Friday, December 12, that the younger sister of King Philippe is stepping down from her role as leader of Belgium’s foreign economic missions, a role the 63-year-old has held for over 12 years.

As reported by The Express UK, the decision followed advice from Princess Astrid’s doctors, who noted that her health no longer allows her to meet the role’s requirements fully. However, she will continue performing her other duties as a key member of Belgium’s Royal Family.

In the statement, King Philippe expressed his profound gratitude to his younger sister for her dedication to Belgian foreign trade and wished her a speedy recovery.

The King’s daughter and first in line to the throne, Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will assume the role after she completes her education. In September, the 24-year-old returned to Harvard University to begin the second year of her master’s program.

Until then, it has been reported that Queen Mathilde will temporarily take over the role.

Astrid’s recent health struggles come four years after she had injured herself, though the Palace reassured at the time that she did not need to be hospitalised.