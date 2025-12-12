 
Geo News

Palace shares urgent update from doctor as royal forced to step down

King reveals hard but necessary decision following orders from the doctor

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 12, 2025

The Belgian Royal Family shares a shocking update about Princess Astrid, 63
The Belgian Royal Family shares a shocking update about Princess Astrid, 63

King Charles III isn’t the only royal bravely battling health struggles. Across the English Channel, Princess Astrid of Belgium’s demanding role has been taking a toll on her health.

The Belgian Royal Palace of Brussels announced on Friday, December 12, that the younger sister of King Philippe is stepping down from her role as leader of Belgium’s foreign economic missions, a role the 63-year-old has held for over 12 years.

As reported by The Express UK, the decision followed advice from Princess Astrid’s doctors, who noted that her health no longer allows her to meet the role’s requirements fully. However, she will continue performing her other duties as a key member of Belgium’s Royal Family.

In the statement, King Philippe expressed his profound gratitude to his younger sister for her dedication to Belgian foreign trade and wished her a speedy recovery.

The King’s daughter and first in line to the throne, Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, will assume the role after she completes her education. In September, the 24-year-old returned to Harvard University to begin the second year of her master’s program.

Until then, it has been reported that Queen Mathilde will temporarily take over the role.

Astrid’s recent health struggles come four years after she had injured herself, though the Palace reassured at the time that she did not need to be hospitalised. 

More From Royals

Princess Alexandra steps out for rare public engagement with Queen Camilla
Princess Alexandra steps out for rare public engagement with Queen Camilla
Royals avoid reunion with Andrew at Beatrice daughter's Christening
Royals avoid reunion with Andrew at Beatrice daughter's Christening
Queen Camilla earns praise for breaking major stereotype
Queen Camilla earns praise for breaking major stereotype
Princess Anne marches into Sandhurst as 90s love story steals the parade
Princess Anne marches into Sandhurst as 90s love story steals the parade
Meghan Markle receives advice after disastrous move: 'develop empathy'
Meghan Markle receives advice after disastrous move: 'develop empathy'
Princess Kate reveals forest lodge makeover plans are still in mood-board phase
Princess Kate reveals forest lodge makeover plans are still in mood-board phase