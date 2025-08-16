 
Helen Mirren reveals rare hobby she shares with Pierce Brosman

Helen Mirren discussed the plot of her latest work 'Thursday Murder Club'

August 16, 2025

Helen Mirren recently shared a hobby which she shares with Pierce Brosman, her Thursday Murder Club co-star.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the acting sensation discussed the newest area of interest that she has found with Pierce and revealed at the New York City premiere for The Thursday Murder Club, “I like to garden a lot.”

“I like to swim in the sea,” she added while noting, “I like to paint a little bit, like my costar Pierce.”

She went on to establish that while she and her co-star share their penchant for art, they’ve “never” taken the time to put their painting skills in use together.

For those unversed, Mirren plays a retired spy where as Brosnan stars as a retired union leader in the film adaptation of the 2020 Richard Osman novel alongside Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie.

Mirren went on to address that the movie has “great characters” that elevate the plot.

“The story obviously has to hold together and be intriguing for the audience, but without really good characters, it really is meaningless,” she stated before starting a new topic. 

