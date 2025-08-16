'The Wire' star gets candid about rebooting hit show

Wendell Pierce shares his opinion on rebooting 'The Wire'

Wendell Pierce, who portrayed Detective Bunk Moreland in The Wire, has a clear stance on the rebooting of the hit HBO series: 'No need.'



In an interview with Collider, he aired his thoughts, “The Wire is something that is classic," adding the need to re-do the show is not necessary because, "what makes it classic [is] it speaks to, it spoke to the audience then, it speaks to us now, it will speak to audiences long after it’s over.”

The 61-year-old explained the relevance of the series as to what the creator, David Simon, had in mind when he first made the show about the police and drug dealers of Baltimore.

It was "the cautionary tale that it was, the fact that it lets people know there’s an ugly side of human nature,” he added. “We’re seeing that demonstrated today.”

Not long ago, Wendell, in the interview, gave an example from the current times about how the themes of The Wire are relevant.

“I mean as we stand here on wonderful beautiful Hollywood Boulevard, they have American secret police who raided MacArthur Park today with guns drawn on citizens for no reason," he noted.

The Suits star continued, “That’s a dangerous thing. That’s why The Wire is so poignant. It was a canary in the mine then, and it’s a canary in the mine now. What kind of society do we want to be a part of?”

The Wire is considered one of the greatest series on television, running for five seasons, garnering several accolades and critical acclaim.