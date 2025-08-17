James Gunn shares big update on 'Superman' sequel

James Gunn says 'Superman' sequel is 'scheduling now'

Over a month has passed since the release of Superman, and James Gunn, its director, is teasing a sequel.



In an interview with Collider, the director said, “We’re scheduling it now. I’m totally done with the treatment. My treatments are incredibly intense. They’re not regular treatments."

He continued, "They’re 60-page treatments with dialogue and everything. And so, now I’m just turning that into a script. We’re planning out when we’re going to shoot that. It’s going to be much sooner rather than later.”

The statement comes after James shared in several interviews that he is working on a forthcoming movie starring David Corenswet as Superman, but it's unclear whether it's a sequel or a completely new film because the filmmaker has seemingly kept it vague.

In an earlier interview, DC's co-head reflected on various projects at work in the franchise as he shared they all have their own unique tone and style.

“‘Clayface’ is a totally different thing. Although it’s in the same universe, it’s a complete horror film, and that’s one of the things we want to do,” he told CBS's Good Mornings.

“There’s not a company style. It’s not like every movie is gonna be like ‘Superman.’ The artists and the directors and the writers that create each one will bring their own sense to it. … We don’t want people being bored," he noted.

Superman is playing in cinemas now.