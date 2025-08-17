Why Princess Anne feels ‘under appreciated' by Royals

Princess Anne is praised for her no drama personality.

The Princess Royal, who is labelled the ‘most hardworking royal’ on many occasions is lauded for her ability to do maximum work with minimum grandeur.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told Mirror: "She has always been a no-fuss woman. Her manner is crisp, clean and efficient. That’s how she regularly gets four or five jobs done a day - often in different parts of the country.

"There have been times when I think she has felt underappreciated. She once berated me for mentioning that Diana had been a champion of AIDS sufferers — I had been with the Princess Royal on a visit to an AIDS project in Uganda. Diana had recently died, and the charity asked me to tell Anne that they needed a new champion. The request did not go down well.

"But in recent years, I think her immense contribution to supporting her brother and the monarchy has been fully recognised. She is incredibly hard working and shows no sign of slowing down."

And Jennie explained: "There is a lot of her father in Anne: brusque, to the point and no fan of the media. Like him, she doesn’t like to talk about herself— she just gets the job done.

"As the late Queen’s only daughter, she had a very special bond with Elizabeth. They shared a passion for horses, and the Queen was very proud of Anne’s equestrian achievements,” she said.