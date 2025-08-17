 
Geo News

It's official now: Singer Hasan Raheem ties the knot

The Joona singer takes to Instagram to confirm his marriage

By
Web Desk
|

August 17, 2025

Hasan Raheem and his bride pose for a photograph. — Instagram/@hasan_raheem
Hasan Raheem and his bride pose for a photograph. — Instagram/@hasan_raheem

Famous Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem has officially announced his marriage, sharing photos from his wedding shoot on Instagram.

The singer took to the popular photo-share app on Sunday and posted a series of images, captioned: “Teri chaiye ni raaye | Real hai.”

In the eye-cathing photos, he is seen wearing a traditional Gilgiti robe paired with a regional feather cap, while his bride dons a heavily embellished pastel blue maxi.

Actors Mariyam Nafees and Kinza Hashmi were among the first to extend their congratulations in the comments.

Its official now: Singer Hasan Raheem ties the knot

The announcement comes months after Hasan sparked widespread speculation with a similar wedding-themed Instagram post in April — which later turned out to be a promotional campaign for his track.

The singer later clarified it was part of a concept, writing: Abhi bhi kunwara hun.

This time, however, it’s the real deal. Photos and videos from the actual ceremony have since gone viral on social media, with fans sending their warm wishes and prayers for the newlyweds.

Singer Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away at 77
Singer Atif Aslam's father Muhammad Aslam passes away at 77
Hania Aamir faces backlash over bike dance video video
Hania Aamir faces backlash over bike dance video
Pakistan Idol returns with Rahat, Fawad, Zeb and Bilal on judges' panel
Pakistan Idol returns with Rahat, Fawad, Zeb and Bilal on judges' panel
Hania Amir's appearance at Asim Azhar's concert sparks social media buzz
Hania Amir's appearance at Asim Azhar's concert sparks social media buzz
World's biggest music contest, Pakistan Idol returns on Geo TV
World's biggest music contest, Pakistan Idol returns on Geo TV
'Artists are humans, not punching bags', Tuba Anwar tells social media users
'Artists are humans, not punching bags', Tuba Anwar tells social media users
Singer Aima Baig ties the knot in intimate ceremony
Singer Aima Baig ties the knot in intimate ceremony
Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on wedding rumours with Abdul Razzak video
Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on wedding rumours with Abdul Razzak