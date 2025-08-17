It's official now: Singer Hasan Raheem ties the knot

Hasan Raheem and his bride pose for a photograph. — Instagram/@hasan_raheem

Famous Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem has officially announced his marriage, sharing photos from his wedding shoot on Instagram.

The singer took to the popular photo-share app on Sunday and posted a series of images, captioned: “Teri chaiye ni raaye | Real hai.”

In the eye-cathing photos, he is seen wearing a traditional Gilgiti robe paired with a regional feather cap, while his bride dons a heavily embellished pastel blue maxi.

Actors Mariyam Nafees and Kinza Hashmi were among the first to extend their congratulations in the comments.

The announcement comes months after Hasan sparked widespread speculation with a similar wedding-themed Instagram post in April — which later turned out to be a promotional campaign for his track.

The singer later clarified it was part of a concept, writing: Abhi bhi kunwara hun.

This time, however, it’s the real deal. Photos and videos from the actual ceremony have since gone viral on social media, with fans sending their warm wishes and prayers for the newlyweds.