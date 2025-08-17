Bob Odenkirk gets honest about 'Better Call Saul' return

Bob Odenkirk responds to returning to 'Better Call Saul'

Many critics and audiences hailed Bob Odenkirk’s portrayal of Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul.



However, when asked during his appearance on the Today Show about whether he would reprise his character if given a chance, the actor’s response was clear.

“Of course I would,” he said. “That part turned my life around, and I’ve given more to that part than anything I’ve done.”

The Nobody star credited the AMC show’s creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. “Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created that show. They are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV."

"So if they were to think of something in that world, of course I would do it,” he gushed.

However, in the interview, Bob shot down the possibility of the series revival. “But I don’t think so. I think they’ve all moved on to some more amazing projects that you’ll soon see.”

“He’s not getting out [of prison]. If there’s another Saul show, it takes place inside prison,” the star said, referring to the sentencing of an 86-year prison term for the character after he confessed to his criminal activity.

Running for six seasons, Better Call Saul received several nominations for Emmy and Golden Globe awards.