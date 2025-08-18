Bethenny Frankel calls out 'And Just Like That' finale: 'From hero to zero'

Bethenny Frankel unleashes unfiltered rant: 'And Just Like That sucks'

Bethenny Frankel is not holding back from sharing her raw and unfiltered opinion on the And Just Like That series finale.

The 54-year-old media personality took to Instagram on Saturday, uploading a clip of herself from her bed where she slammed the show’s final episode.

"25 pounds of disaster in a 5-pound bag — and yep, it explodes," she captioned the post.

“This is the worst show ever. Honestly, this is from hero to zero. It’s just so forced,” she said in the clip, declaring, “And Just Like That sucks.”

Frankel criticized the “outlandish” fashion, Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest, Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, and Charlotte York, played by Kristin Davis, with her husband, Harry Goldenblatt, played by Evan Handler.

“Everybody’s just a weird caricature of themselves and it’s just the most bizarre, forced show,” she remarked.

She also noted that she wasn’t impressed with the series’ “woke” themes.

“Put it in the back and shoot it. Put it to rest,” she demanded.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star clearly said in the video that she didn’t feel guilty about her harsh words because the show once mentioned her name.

For the unversed, in season one, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie said, “Every time I thought about getting a place in The Hamptons I always found a reason to not do it,” and Seema replied, “Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?”

“I probably would be saying this in a gentler manner, but because they dragged me, this is my innermost self unfiltered, unedited opinion of this show," Frankel concluded.