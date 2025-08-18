King Charles seen driving with Queen Camilla amid cancer fight

King Charles takes the wheel with Queen Camilla despite health battle

King Charles and Queen Camilla spotted during their summer break at Balmoral.

On Sunday, the King got behind the wheel as he drove himself and his wife the Queen to a church service at Cratie Kirk.

In the pictures shared online, Charles and Camilla were seen in an Audi 4x4.

Despite his ongoing battle with cancer, Charles looked cheerful as he smiled at the onlookers, meanwhile Camilla waved at the onlookers on her way.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla marked VJ Day on August 15 at The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

Notably, the King also gave a poignant address to mark the anniversary of the end of World War II via an audio message for the nation.

As the monarch continues his fight with cancer, insiders recently told RadarOnline that his health is declining.

The source stated that King Charles is aware that the “end is coming.”

“He is now shuffling around with a cane – and hitting the bottle, and in particular whisky, to numb the pain and despair he feels,” the source claimed.

Adding, “It's a sad end for him, but as he keeps telling everyone, he is doing his best to keep a stiff upper lip.”

Buckingham Palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and the monarch has been undergoing treatment ever since.