Kate Middleton's thoughts on ‘bollocks' of etiquette & throughout royal life comes out

Kate Middleton’s thoughts on people pleasing the entirety of her public life as a royal has come out.

Shane Watson, a writer for The Times who recently penned a piece about the couple’s move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, and made claims about what the future queen thinks towards it all.

“She’s 43 now,” Ms Watson began by saying, referencing Kate Middleton. “And at that age where you start to see clearly the difference between duty and loyalty and pointless bollocks foisted on you in the name of good form, etiquette, and keeping other people happy.”

Now, especially after battling cancer only a year ago, “she will care less and care more about having a balanced life,” the writer added.

So much so that “guaranteed she’s making the big decisions about their family life now”.

She didn’t end there and also made clear that “Kate will have moved on from the tastes she thought she should have back then and developed her own and, on top of that, she’ll be 99 per cent less interested in other people’s opinions.”