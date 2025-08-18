Bob Odenkirk reveals the one place 'Better Call Saul' can possibly happen

Bob Odenkirk drops bombshell about 'Better Call Saul' revival

Bob Odenkirk has opened up about where the revival of Better Call Saul would take place.

On the Monday, August 18 episode of Today, the 62-year-old American actor and screenwriter showed his willingness to reprise his most famous character but does not think he will get a chance to play it anytime soon.

For the unversed, Better Call Saul concluded three years ago after six seasons, with Odenkirk's character Saul Goodman getting an 86-year prison sentence for his crimes.

Articulating his thoughts, the Primetime Emmy winner said, “That part turned my life around, and I’ve given more to that part than anything I’ve done.”

He admitted, “Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould created that show. They are some of the best writers who ever worked in TV. So, if they were to think of something in that world, of course I would do it.”

The Breaking Bad star, whose latest movie, Nobody 2, has hit cinemas, in which he is playing Hutch Mansell, went on to note the revival of Better Call Saul contains a slim chance, as the creators are occupied with other projects.

Odenkirk quipped, “I think they’ve all moved on to some more amazing projects that you’ll soon see,” highlighting that the current conditions will play a vital role if there comes another season.

“He’s not getting out [of prison]. If there’s another Saul show, it takes place inside prison,” he mentioned, referring to his character Goodman.

It is pertinent to mention that Better Call Saul aired from 2015-2022 and secured 53 Emmy nominations and six Golden Globe nods, becoming the first series with the most nominations sans any win.