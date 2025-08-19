'The Last of Us' star remains 'brave' amid hate

Kaitlyn Dever says she is 'not afraid' ahead of S3

Kaitlyn Dever, who portrayed Abby in season two of The Last of Us, has divided fans and sparked backlash from some over her killing of a beloved character.



But the star in an interview with Deadline said she has “no fear” as she is set to film season three.

She credited the series cast and crew for this comfort. “have a sense of comfort knowing that I’m in really good hands.”

The Booksmart star continued, “In Season 2, I felt so taken care of and so supported just by the crew and everybody that I was working with, so that gives me a sense of safety.”

Not only this, Kaitlyn said the support for season two by fans also gave her the confidence to go fearless for season three shooting.

“Also, there is comfort in the fact that people did love Season 2. So, I just have to trust my instincts and trust myself moving forward," she noted.

"The scripts, the dialogue, and the story is so amazing that I’m not at all going into Season 3 with any sort of fear or hesitation. It’s pure excitement to be part of such a cool show," Kaitlyn said.

It is expected that filming on season three of The Last of Us will begin in 2026, with the series set to release in 2027.