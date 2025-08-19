How Sarah Ferguson spilt her relationship troubles to pals

Sarah Ferguson seemingly had a secret code through which she would talk to her friends about Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of Sussex, who still lives at the Royal Lodge with the Duke despite their split, shared about her crumbling relationship with friends.

Royal author Andrew Lownie writes in his latest book 'Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York: “By now Sarah was using a secret code with her closest friends to let them know that her relationship with Andrew was crumbling. Said one: 'When things were getting very rough she'd say 'The ranch is getting closer.' A reference to her mother's flit to Argentina.'"

This comes as journalist Richard Eden also expressed his thoughts on Prince Andrew in a new documentary.

He said: "Who knows what could come out? I think the Royal Family still lives in fear, frankly, of what could come out."