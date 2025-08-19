 
Geo News

How Sarah Ferguson spilt her relationship troubles to pals

Sarah Ferguson silently told her pals that her marriage to Prince Andrew was over

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 19, 2025

How Sarah Ferguson spilt her relationship troubles to pals

Sarah Ferguson seemingly had a secret code through which she would talk to her friends about Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of Sussex, who still lives at the Royal Lodge with the Duke despite their split, shared about her crumbling relationship with friends.

How Sarah Ferguson spilt her relationship troubles to pals

Royal author Andrew Lownie writes in his latest book 'Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York: “By now Sarah was using a secret code with her closest friends to let them know that her relationship with Andrew was crumbling. Said one: 'When things were getting very rough she'd say 'The ranch is getting closer.' A reference to her mother's flit to Argentina.'"

This comes as journalist Richard Eden also expressed his thoughts on Prince Andrew in a new documentary.

He said: "Who knows what could come out? I think the Royal Family still lives in fear, frankly, of what could come out."

Crown Prince of Norway son charged for sexual assault
Crown Prince of Norway son charged for sexual assault
King Charles' Scotland move renews pressure on Prince William
King Charles' Scotland move renews pressure on Prince William
Former royal butler refutes Harry's claims about Camilla, William video
Former royal butler refutes Harry's claims about Camilla, William
King Charles receives warm welcome at Balmoral Castle
King Charles receives warm welcome at Balmoral Castle
Kate Middleton's thoughts on ‘bollocks' of etiquette & throughout royal life comes out
Kate Middleton's thoughts on ‘bollocks' of etiquette & throughout royal life comes out
Princess Anne, Prince William, Kate likely to join King Charles at Balmoral
Princess Anne, Prince William, Kate likely to join King Charles at Balmoral
Buckingham Palace announces King's Balmoral arrival with no Camilla in sight
Buckingham Palace announces King's Balmoral arrival with no Camilla in sight
Prince Harry, Meghan consider reconciliation with royals amid financial stress video
Prince Harry, Meghan consider reconciliation with royals amid financial stress