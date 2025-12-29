Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce 2026 overseas mission in new statement

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry have finally unveiled their 2026 humanitarian mission, embarking on global trips.

In a new statement on Monday, Harry and Meghan's spokesman confirmed the couple will make several overseas trips next year.

The announcement comes days after the couple's charity chief James Holt stepped down as head of Archewell Philanthropies.

Despite quitting as executive director, the Sussexes' spokesman confirmed Holt will "remain a senior philanthropic advisor".

Meghan and Harry - who are currently leaving in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - made a few trips abroad in 2024, including to Nigeria and Colombia.

In 2025, Harry and Meghan travelled to Canada for the Invictus Games, while the Duke made a solo trip to the UK to support several charities of which he is patron.

However, it is not known yet which countries the couple have listed to visit in 2026, although the they are all set to return to the UK in 2027 for the Invictus Games.