King Charles rewards royal aide for loyal service towards grandchildren

King Charles has personally expressed his gratitude to the royal aide who has dedicatedly served his beloved grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As the year comes to an end, the doting grandfather has acknowledged the decade-long service of the full-time nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, hired by the Prince and Princess of Wales for their children.

Maria has been awarded the Royal Victorian Medal (Silver), an honour granted personally by the monarch to thank individuals for their loyal service. It is a rare honour and brings her into the spotlight after she worked discreetly with the royals for years.

The interesting detail about the award is that it is not influenced by the advice of government ministers nor scrutinised by independent committees. It Is entirely of the King himself which makes the honour even more meaningful.

Maria, who is a Spanish-born and graduate in early childhood education from Norland College, had been working for Prince William and Princess Kate since 2014, shortly after Prince George was born. She still works for the Waleses and was even seen with the family arriving at Buckingham Palace for the family Christmas lunch held two weeks ago.

“Maria loves the children dearly,” source previously told People magazine. “She can be firm and strict, but she is very loving and soft with them too.”

The honour from the King is a reflection of how protective Charles is of his family and how much he values the people who have served them with loyalty.