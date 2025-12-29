Fergie warned against shooting herself in the foot

Andrew's former partner Sarah Ferguson has been advised to avoid any new adventure for now, as it may add fuel to the already raging fire.

The former Duchess, who lost much because of her past missteps, may wreck what's left of her life if she follows Harry's lead for her potential tell-all expose.

Fergie's silence adds to speculation and rumours that she's weighing up a major career move following the massive Epstein fallout.

The 66-year-old has allegedly been approached to share her stories in books, sparking fears of inflaming tensions within the royal family and her closest loved ones, like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Some royal commentators and aides have warned her against worsening the situation with any unwise decision.

She has maintained a low public profile since she and her ex-husband were stripped of their royal titles in October by King Charles after it emerged she once emailed the serial abuser in 2011.

Sarah is now making headlines about her future move to secure her finances and keep the luxe life on track.

She's allegedly thinking to pick up a six or even seven-figure deal in the new year to write her autobiography as she now needs the money more than ever.

A royal insider has told RadarOnline: "The concern isn't only about public reaction – it's the effect on her family ties."

They added: "A book could stir up past conflicts and spark fresh tensions, especially with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Their bond is still hugely strong, and anything that strains it could have consequences across the wider royal family."

It emerges amid Ferguson's hunt for a new house as she and Andrew have received an eviction notice from Royal Lodge.

"She's looking for ways to secure her future and finances, and a book deal is an obvious lure. But the dangers are serious. This isn't simply a financial decision – it's about trust, reputation, and the connections she still has. Going ahead could have devastating consequences," claimed a separate source.