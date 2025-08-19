Teddi Mellencamp reunites with ex Edwin Arroyave for THIS heartfelt reason

Teddi Mellencamp shares insights into sweet family reunion with ex and kids

Teddi Mellencamp and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, reunited for a heartfelt reason amid her stage four cancer battle.

The pair came together to celebrate their son Cruz’s 11th birthday at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

Teddi and Edwin shared the insights into the heartwarming family reunion by taking to their Instagram accounts.

The joint post the pair featured photos of Cruz with his sisters, Slate, 12, and Dove, 5, along with friends. Teddi did not appear in the snaps.

Teddi wrote in the caption, "If there’s one thing Cruz loves almost as much as football, it’s @sixflagsmagicmountain. He and his crew had a blast celebrating his birthday there this weekend."

"One thing they couldn’t agree on: The best ride! Is it X2, Full Throttle, Tatsu… or something else? What do you think?" she added.

This sweet family reunion came weeks after Teddi revealed she learned about Edwin’s affair with a mutual friend, just days before her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2017.

“It was with somebody I knew. I mean, I'm not saying that I didn't make huge mistakes, and in my marriage post that, but that broke me,” she admitted during an appearance on the latest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

"That was the first time in my life where I was like, how will I show up every day with a smile on my face and raise these kids, and be this perfect wife and start a television show and become somebody that people like or they think are funny?" she noted at the time.