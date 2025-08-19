Sarah Ferguson 'worried' about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie after shocking claims

Sarah Ferguson is said to be worried about her daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice following fresh claims about her and Prince Andrew in the new book.

Royal expert Andrew Lownie’s Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York has been making headlines for its explosive claims about Sarah and Prince Andrew.

In the book, the royal expert also makes the bold claim that Sarah Ferguson once set out to romance Tiger Woods, the American professional golfer, according to the New Idea.

The royal expert also claims as a married royal, Sarah also took advantage of the palace’s wallet – living a life of “opulent excess.”

Amid these claims, the royal source tells the New Idea, “Of course, Sarah is crushed at how this is going to affect her standing with the royals. She’s been working so hard to get back in their good graces, and there’s no doubt any sympathy they may have had before will be severely damaged by this book.”

The royal insiders went on saying, “As much as it pains Sarah to be back in the royal doghouse, she’s more worried about Bea and Eugenie.”

“It’s not fair that they be bundled up into her and Andrew’s mistakes,” the source explained about Sarah’s worries.