Cher comes under fire over her treatment of her son

Cher has found herself being called out for the way she’s treating her son Elijah Blue

August 19, 2025

Cher lands in some pretty hot waters
Cher, renowned singer is currently being chastised for the way she’s been regarding her son Elijah Blue, who recently OD’d and is trying to “walk the straight and narrow.”

Everything has been explained by a well placed insider that is close to RadarOnline.

According to the insider, Cher recently took her new beau y Alexander "A.E." Edwards to Rome for a five-star trip, rather than her son in his ‘desperate’ hour.

“She was vowing to be by Elijah's side when he came out of his meltdown, but she wants to be with A.E..” the insider started by saying.

On one hand, the insider claims, “Elijah is trying to stay on the straight and narrow right now and working on his demons. But his mother's more focused on A.E.”

Based on the Rome trip the source believes “she's put Elijah to one side to have fun with her boytoy. She's desperate to hang on to him.”

But “it's no secret he's got a roving eye, and she's insecure when he's out of her sight.”

Before concluding the insider also added, “People are saying she needs to focus her attention and efforts on Elijah's well-being.”

After all “He's her son – he needs her whether he realizes it or not. She needs to keep trying to get close to him and not let him put her off.”

