Jimmy Kimmel reveals how he averted disaster from becoming Hollywood obituary

Jimmy Kimmel says he 'will never be able to explain' THIS

Jimmy Kimmel saved an A-lister actor from choking on a pork rib during his own dinner party.

While conversing with Variety, the 57-year-old American television host and comedian called to mind an incident when Matt Damon almost asphyxiated after pork caused his airway to be blocked.

Kimmel revealed, “Matt Damon was over at my house one night for dinner. I made pork ribs. He came late, was very hungry, and started eating fast” and “started choking on a pork rib,” which obstructed “his throat for about an hour and a half.”

He went on to playfully explain, “I said, ‘We have got to get him to the hospital,’ because if he dies in my house, I’m going to prison for the rest of my life. I will never be able to explain this as anything other than a murder.”

Then the Project X star looked for ways to save Damon after not getting desired results from the Heimlich maneuver.

“We did a lot of YouTube-ing and finally concluded that eating little bits of bread was the way to get that rib to work its way down into his stomach — and bread saved him. We tried the Heimlich many times. It was too far down,” Kimmel shared.