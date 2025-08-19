Tom Cruise looks back at dangerous stunt in 'MI:8'

Tom Cruise recalls doing bone-breaking stunt

If anyone calls Tom Cruise a daredevil, then it won’t be wrong as his stunts in the Mission Impossible franchise are a stark example of his daring acts.



But what the megastar in a recent interview casually revealed is something most of the other actors would never think of doing.

It was his jaw-dropping stunt in the last Mission Impossible instalment where he was seen hanging on a biplane.

"Oh, this almost broke my back," he said in the bonus content, which comes with the film’s digital release.

Director Christopher McQuarrie also weighed in, “You're talking about a lot of pain here,” adding the point where Tom holds onto a seatbelt while the plane flies upside down, “Now watch this: The thing we haven't talked about, holding on to this belt.”

He explained, “This separated the joints in Tom's fingers from the force, so by the time we finished this sequence, your hands were absolutely swollen — oh my God, it was so painful to watch.”

This led the Top Gun star to say, "Oh, that was brutal. That hit, that was a hard one."

But Christopher credited the actor, "And you improvised that, thank you very much. I appreciate that. You were like, 'I think we're gonna need that,' and I was like, 'I didn't ask you to do that.'"

The bonus content, which also included behind-the-scenes interviews, never-before-seen commentary, and footage that was not seen in theatres.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will be out on Oct 14 in 4k Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray.