Geo TV's music show 'Pakistan Idol' auditions in Multan today

The auditions will take place on Wednesday at 9am at the Multan Arts Council

By
Web Desk
|

August 19, 2025

The logo of music competition — Pakistan Idol
Geo TV's music show "Pakistan Idol" auditions in Multan today (Wednesday).

The auditions will take place on Wednesday at 9am at the Multan Arts Council.

If you want to make a name for yourself in music and have a melodious voice, this is a great opportunity for you. Don't miss the chance to astonish the world with your voice!

Reach the Multan Arts Council by 9am to audition. This could be the moment that changes your life and turns your dreams into reality.

Do try your luck! Who knows, the next Idol might be from Multan!

