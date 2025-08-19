Austin Butler 'tackles' his extreme acting approach

Austin Butler shares journey to find balance in work, life

Austin Butler is known for taking his Method acting to extremes. This, in turn, had an adverse impact on his health.



He is reported to experience temporary losses of vision, had migraines, and a sharp pain in his foot because of Dune: Part Two's long press tour.

However, the Academy-nominated actor said in his journey toward balancing his life and work, he found a guide: Laura Dern. Both met at an event which the star recalled in an interview with Men’s Health.

The actress, whom the actor said resembled his late mother, recalled the meeting, “It was like the whole room just quieted, and we connected on a soul level. We felt like kindred spirits.”

This connection, Austin said, helped him to see a different perspective about his previous belief that acting is something that "had to be a tortured process and I would come out the other side broken."

“She’s helping me more and more to see that you can come out the other side, and maybe bits of you have healed, and synthesized, and metabolized," the Elvis actor noted. "It can be therapeutic, in a way.”

Austin's forthcoming film Caught Stealing will be out on Aug. 29.