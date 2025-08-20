Prince Harry shows he means 'peace' with King Charles on VJ Day anniversary

Prince Harry has been praised for keeping it laid back as King Charles and Queen Camilla mark V Day.

His Majesty and his wife, attended the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Friday, to lead the 80th anniversary VJ Day.

The same day, The Duke of Sussex quietly placed a private letter at the Burma Star Memorial, where he paid gratitude to all those who fought in the way.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Harry is turning a new leaf as he tries to make amends with his family..

"But now Harry has shifted into a new way of thinking," a source reveals. "The tone is now all about 'deconflicting' with his family. Harry still doesn't like being controlled by the Royal machinery, and that won't change. However, if the Royal Family have full sight of his movements they can at least plan accordingly. It's a significant gesture."

This comes as Harry's VJ Day letter read: "For me, this anniversary carries an added layer of meaning. My late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Pacific campaign. He spoke with quiet humility about those years, but I know how deeply he respected all who stood beside him in that theatre of war. Today, as I think of him, I think also of each of you, of the shared hardships, the bonds forged, and the legacy you leave."