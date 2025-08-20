Salma Hayek remembers late pal Matthew Perry on his birthday

Salma Hayek pays heartfelt tribute to late Matthew Perry on his birthday

Salma Hayek Pinault is remembering her late friend Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday!

The 58-year-old actress, who worked with Matthew in the romantic comedy Fools Rush In, paid a heartfelt tribute to her late pal by posting a photo and scene from their 1997 film on her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

"Thinking of you today Matthew. Pensando en ti hoy, Matthew, Fools Rush In (1997)," she captioned her post.

For those unversed, Matthew died in October 2023 from an accidental ketamine overdose.

Fans were happy to see Matthew and the movie in Salma's feeds, with one writing, "Love love LOVE this movie!! RIP Matthew."

"This movie is one of my 'stop and sit to watch' when it’s on. A beautiful love story and tribute to Hispanic culture," commented another one.

"One of my absolute FAVORITE movies!! You two together were silver screen magic!! Still heartbroken. losing the greatness that was Matthew Perry," penned a third one.

Salma had a close bond with the Friends alum, which she penned about in her tribute to Matthew after his death.

"There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them," the Frida actress wrote on her Instagram at the time.

"I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved Fools Rush In, and how he thought that film we did together was probably his best movie," added Salma.