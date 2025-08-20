Dua Lipa clears the air clear about white dress controversy

Photo: Dua Lipa sets the record straight about white dress controversy

Dua Lipa opened up about the controversial white wedding guest dress.

In a recent video interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 29-year-old singer addressed the buzz surrounding the outfit that she wore to the 2022 wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri, PEOPLE Magazine reported.

“This outfit kind of caused a little bit of a stir,” Lipa began.

“The dress code was white,” she explained and continued to clear the air by saying, “From all the pictures, you can see that everybody’s wearing white, so I don’t know why I got so much stick for it.”

“I think also because I was kind of quite naked for it as well,” the Levitating hitmaker added.

For the celebration, Lipa wore a sheer white dress with a mermaid skirt, cap sleeves, and 3D flower accents, pairing it with a black handbag and white flower earrings.

The Grammy winner revealed that the designer himself had requested that she should opt for that dress.

“So it was at his request that I wore this dress to his wedding,” she recalled.

She concluded the topic by saying, “I absolutely loved it. I felt so good in it. It was just unbelievable. I feel like I talk about that wedding still to this day.”

