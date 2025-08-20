Doechii leaves fans 'disappointed' with unexpected move

Doechii abruptly cancels 3 musical festival performances

Doechii has abruptly canceled her three European festival performances without giving any explanation.

The 27-year-old actress was scheduled to take the stage at Rock en Seine in France on Thursday, August 21.

"She's an incredible performer and like all her fans, we were looking forward to seeing her in Paris. Due to programming changes for Thursday, August 21, those who have purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible," the festival organizer said in a statement released on Instagram.

All Points East also confirmed on Monday that the Alter Ego songstress would not be performing at their festival.

Doechii was due to perform at the event on Saturday, August 23.

"We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows," the organizers said in a released statement.

"She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. All Points East has an amazing line-up including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day," the statement concluded.

One day later, the Forwards Festival also apologized to fans for the cancellation of Doechii's performance in the event.

"She is an incredible artist and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol," the organizer said in their statement.

Music Fans were quick to take to X to express their disappointment over the cancellation.

"I came all the way from another continent and I was so excited to see her," wrote one fan.

"That's a major fee you now have back, there's no excuse not to have a replacement act," penned another one.