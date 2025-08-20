 
Geo News

Doechii leaves fans 'disappointed' with unexpected move

Doechii abruptly cancels her 3 musical festival performances

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

August 20, 2025

Doechii abruptly cancels 3 musical festival performances
Doechii abruptly cancels 3 musical festival performances 

Doechii has abruptly canceled her three European festival performances without giving any explanation.

The 27-year-old actress was scheduled to take the stage at Rock en Seine in France on Thursday, August 21.

"She's an incredible performer and like all her fans, we were looking forward to seeing her in Paris. Due to programming changes for Thursday, August 21, those who have purchased tickets for this date will be contacted by email as soon as possible," the festival organizer said in a statement released on Instagram. 

All Points East also confirmed on Monday that the Alter Ego songstress would not be performing at their festival.

Doechii was due to perform at the event on Saturday, August 23.

"We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows," the organizers said in a released statement.

"She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. All Points East has an amazing line-up including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day," the statement concluded.

One day later, the Forwards Festival also apologized to fans for the cancellation of Doechii's performance in the event.

"She is an incredible artist and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol," the organizer said in their statement.

Music Fans were quick to take to X to express their disappointment over the cancellation. 

"I came all the way from another continent and I was so excited to see her," wrote one fan.

"That's a major fee you now have back, there's no excuse not to have a replacement act," penned another one.

Ozzy Osbourne's grieving family postpones release of documentary
Ozzy Osbourne's grieving family postpones release of documentary
Everything to know about Austin Butler's new film 'Caught Stealing'
Everything to know about Austin Butler's new film 'Caught Stealing'
Talking Heads' David Byrne gets engaged to much-younger girlfriend
Talking Heads' David Byrne gets engaged to much-younger girlfriend
Jay Cutler reacts to Kristin Cavallari's 'irresponsible' accusations post divorce
Jay Cutler reacts to Kristin Cavallari's 'irresponsible' accusations post divorce
Salma Hayek remembers late pal Matthew Perry on his birthday video
Salma Hayek remembers late pal Matthew Perry on his birthday
Jimmy Kimmel shuts down rumors about Stephen Colbert's show multi-million losses
Jimmy Kimmel shuts down rumors about Stephen Colbert's show multi-million losses
Why Dua Lipa believes she is doing disservice?
Why Dua Lipa believes she is doing disservice?
Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah opens up in heartfelt tribute to late dad
Brandon Blackstock's daughter Savannah opens up in heartfelt tribute to late dad