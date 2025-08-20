Julia Fox takes her words back as she announces new views on attraction

Photo: Julia Fox embraces her new identity: 'I’m a vibes person'

Julia Fox, who once dated Kanye West, has opened up about her evolving understanding of love and attraction.

After previously referring to herself as someone who is attracted to the same gender in July 2024, the Uncut Gems star has since clarified her outlook.

In a new candid confessional with Allure, she shared, “I could be attracted to anyone and anything. If it were just down to the physical."

She addressed, "I’m more drawn to the female body. Men don’t do it for me physically, but I can be attracted to a man’s mind. I’m a vibes person.”

Fox emphasized that she doesn’t miss being with men at all, and said, “The way my life is, I can’t see why a man would be beneficial."

"I’m laser-focused on being a good mom, on being a good provider, on making my dreams come true. There’s just so much more you can do with your time than waiting around to see if a guy’s going to text you back or not,” she explained.

Reflecting on her journey toward embracing her sexuality, Fox admitted it wasn’t easy, “I think women have a harder time realizing they’re queer because we are so programmed to perform for men,” she said.

She also noted moments from her past that hinted at her attractions, including relationships with female friends she now recognizes as formative.

“Looking back, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, we were in a relationship.’ But there was no way I was going to admit that to myself, and I couldn’t because so much of my survival was hinged upon men taking care of me,” Fox reflected.