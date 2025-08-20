Jessie J reflects on missing out on toddler son's milestones amid cancer

Jessie J sobbed over missing time with toddler son amid cancer

Jessie J has missed out on time with her two-year-old son due to her cancer battle, and it makes the singer sad.

Jessie revealed her bre*st cancer diagnosis in May and got a full mastectomy in June. The Bang Bang singer opened up about the challenging time on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast.

"Yesterday I sobbed. I feel like I can't be a mum to my son and I miss him. I feel like cancer has robbed me of memories with my boy," she shared.

"I have missed stuff with the treatment and stuff moves so fast when you have a toddler. Some days are awful," she explained.

"I had moments where I thought 'this is going to go left and I'm going to die," Jessie admitted.

But Jessie has a positive outlook about her situation and believes her struggle will teach her something that she can use to help others.

"But I weirdly kind of enjoy bad things happening to me sometimes as it means I need to grow. I believe bad things happen to me so I can help other people who will then go through it," she said.

Before her surgery, the Flashlight hitmaker was cheered up by her concert audience's heartwarming show of support.

"I wish everyone who has ever been diagnosed with anything scary could experience what I did at the Summertime Ball," she gushed.

"I said that it was my last show before going off to beat cancer and the whole crowd erupted. That was all of them just giving me a hug," she recalled.

"That euphoria and energy was... when I was put to sleep I replayed that moment in my head. It showed me that people just love each other. People held up signs saying 'we love you', 'I've beat cancer twice' and stuff like that," Jessie continued.

Jessie J shares son Sky, two, with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, whom she met in 2021.