'Nothing ever changes': Celebrities express annoyance after Karachi goes underwater

From left, Talha Anjum, Mawra Hocane and Sanam Saeed. — X/Instagram/@talhahanjum/ mawrellous/sanammody

Pakistan's largest city was brought to a standstill as relentless monsoon rains triggered widespread urban flooding, overwhelming drainage systems and paralysing daily life across vast areas of Karachi.

Water inundated roads, markets, and residential neighbourhoods, with key commercial arteries submerged and traffic brought to a halt.

At least 17 people have died in rain-related incidents, including electrocution and the collapse of concrete structures.

Several Pakistani celebrities took to social media to express their anger and dismay at the city’s recurring urban flooding crisis, criticising the authorities for years of mismanagement and lack of preparedness.

Actor Sanam Saeed demanded accountability from officials, tagging relevant authorities and urging them to provide answers and solutions.

Rapper Talha Anjum responded with satire and wrote: “Karachiites, don’t fear, the ajrak number plate won’t let your car or bike drown!”

Singer Farhan Saeed compared the state of Karachi to that of Lahore, highlighting the stark difference in urban management.

“My heart cries for Karachi, the people of Karachi. But again, you guys keep living with it, they’ll keep making you live with it. In comparison, you see Lahore and you’d know the difference. I wish I could see Karachi rising to what its beautiful people actually deserve. Be safe!”

Actor Mariyam Nafees praised the spirit of the people amid the crisis: “Dreadful urban flooding scenes all around us, but I’m SO PROUD of Pakistanis — some opening their homes, businesses offering shelter, people stuck in traffic sharing snacks.”

Another emotional message came from another prominent actor, Mawra Hocane, who summed up the heartbreak felt by many residents.

“A city that is home to so many, a source of income for so many, a reason to dream for so many, is drowning. And this is NOT the first time… my heart goes out to Karachi and to everyone suffering. Be safe, praying for you.”